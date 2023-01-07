On January 6, medical professionals reported that five organ transplant operations were carried out concurrently at a multispecialty hospital in Kerala. At Thiruvananthapuram's Kims Health, the organ transplant surgeries were carried out.

It was teamwork, according to Dr. Praveen Muraleedharan, a nephrologist at the hospital who organised the surgery. A liver was one of the transplanted organs. Aside from that, the facility also performed pancreatic and kidney transplants.

The procedure took over 48 hours to complete. It was carried out thanks to the efforts of many doctors, nurses, and support personnel, as well as to the coordination of several government departments and the assistance of Kim's health administration.

A hereditary defect in the liver caused a girl's kidneys to become damaged, necessitating a liver and kidney transplant. The hospital staff were able to split the huge liver into two and offer them to a woman who desperately needed a liver transplant because the liver was donated by a 24-year-old boy, as per Dr. Muraleedharan. Therefore, using one liver, they were able to rescue two people.

"We were given permission to do kidney as well as pancreas transplantation. So we went ahead with the permission of the government to do this transplant," Dr. Muraleedharan added.

A combination pancreas-kidney transplant was performed as the second combined transplant. He said that all of the recipients of this transplant were doing well. According to him, the complete transplant procedure took between 18 and 24 hours.

Since it has been doing kidney transplants for more than 17 years, Kims Health is essentially a transplant hospital. However, Dr. Muraleedharan claimed that his hospital's first transplant was for a pancreas.

(With ANI inputs)