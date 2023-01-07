Kerala hospital conducts five organ transplants back to back1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 06:27 AM IST
The organ transplantation surgeries were performed at Kims health, a multi-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
On January 6, medical professionals reported that five organ transplant operations were carried out concurrently at a multispecialty hospital in Kerala. At Thiruvananthapuram's Kims Health, the organ transplant surgeries were carried out.