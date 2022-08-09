Kerala: Idukki dam water level rises further, alert issued in these districts

Fearing floods, the Kerala government on Tuesday increased the height of one opened shutter at Idukki reservoir from 120 cm to 160 cm. Noting that the water level in the reservoir continues to rise, the district authorities informed that shutter number three will be raised to 160 cm while two and four will remain at 120 cm and shutter one and five at 40 cm. Meanwhile, a red alert was issued at Idukki dam when the water level reached 2382.53 feet.

