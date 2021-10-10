Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for 7 districts1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2021, 06:11 AM IST
Kerala: The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.
The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.
IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe from October 11 to 13.
