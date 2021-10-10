New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2021

IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe from October 11 to 13.

