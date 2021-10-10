OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for 7 districts
Listen to this article

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe from October 11 to 13.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout