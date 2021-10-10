Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for 7 districts

Kerala: The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}