Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for 7 districts

Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for 7 districts

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala.
1 min read . 06:11 AM IST Livemint

Kerala: The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe from October 11 to 13.

