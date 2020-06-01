Kerala: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 9 districts

The Met department has issued heavy rainfall warning for nine districts of Kerala and also asked those staying near costal areas to take precautions. The wether department had earlier said monsoons are likely to hit Kerala on June 1.

The Met department has issued heavy rainfall warning for nine districts of Kerala and also asked those staying near costal areas to take precautions. The wether department had earlier said monsoons are likely to hit Kerala on June 1.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s yellow alert for heavy rainfall is for the nine districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kannur districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s yellow alert for heavy rainfall is for the nine districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kannur districts. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated areas are expected to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours. The yellow alert is meant to warn the public and concerned officials to the situation," said the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA also issued a warning to those who live in areas prone to floods, landslides, and riverbanks, saying that they should take special precautions in case of strong winds and rain. Those living in coastal areas should also take adequate precautions, it said.

IMD has issued Yellow alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod on June 2. IMD has placed Kannur and Kasaragod under yellow alert on June 3.

IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohpatra has warned that a low-pressure area, which is building on the western coast in the Arabian Sea, will develop into a 'cyclonic storm' and will move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat, causing rainfall in these States on June 3 and 4.

Fishermen have also been advised to not venture into the Arabian sea for the next couple of days.