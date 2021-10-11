Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts from October 12

Premium
Kerala: A Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Livemint

Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on Yellow alert

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains. The weatherman has issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days.

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. 

Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on Yellow alert. "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 10 and 11 of October 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021," the IMD website read.

