The Chief Secretary has called the meeting of all concerned departments on Saturday evening and directed district collectors to intensify the preparations due to IMD warning
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days due to strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued by IMD in six districts of Kerala today.
This development comes in the wake rain prediction and the state has made necessary arrangements in all districts for it. The Chief Secretary has called the meeting of all concerned departments on Saturday evening and directed district collectors to intensify the preparations.
A 24 hour control room has been started for places prone to flooding. It is also directed to start camps if necessary to shift people living in areas prone to landslides and flooding and to ensure basic facilities including food and water.
The arrangements to pump water from water logging areas have also been made. The Disaster management department has asked people to avoid travelling to hilly areas and tourists to stay wherever they are and avoid travelling.
The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted that the monsoon will reach the southern Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the southeastern Bay of Bengal today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala for Saturday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for southern districts till May 16. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts till May 16.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. The IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast and advised fishermen not to venture into sea till May 16.
