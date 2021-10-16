India Meteorological Department(IMD) today has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low-Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued ‘Red Alert’ in 5 districts which are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for the seven districts in the state which include the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and also Kollam,Alapuzha, Palakkad,Malappuram,Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

District Collector Navjot Khosa advised people to avoid visiting tourist places and going near rivers and other water bodies in view of heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram. Four shutters of Neyyar Dam here were raised by a total of 240 cm in view of the rising water level, the authorities said adding that the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam would be raised to 350 cm from the present 310 cm in the afternoon. Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Intermittent downpour lashed high range areas in Kottayam and the hill district Idukki. The Thrissur district administration urged people living in low-lying and other disaster prone areas and on the banks of rivers to move to safer places as per the instructions received from the authorities.

Fishing boats are prohibited from venturing into the sea, they added. Revenue Minister K Rajan called a meeting of district collectors via online this afternoon to coordinate with the disaster management programmes and take stock of the damage caused by the rains across the state.

Health Minister Veena George convened a virutal meeting of MLAs at the collectorate in Pathanamthitta, the district which had witnessed widespread destruction during the massive floods in 2018. The water level is rising steadily in many rivers including Meenachal and Manimala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea.

Appealing to the people of the state to keep extra vigil in the next 24 hour, he said in a Facebook post that the rains already hit the south and central districts and it would intensify in the northern districts also by the evening as per the weather forecast. The water level in some rivers is expected to rise and certain dams are likely to overflow, he said adding that those living in its catchment areas should be ready to follow the instructions of authorities.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.