Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts; heavy rains to lash till 2 September1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
The alert has been issued in all districts of state except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur
Kerala is set to end the month of August on a wet note, with heavy rainfall activity expected to continue across the state at least for the next five days.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface-level winds are all very likely over Kerala from Monday to Friday.
Within the southern state, all districts — including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur, have been placed on a yellow watch for the entirety of this five-day forecast period. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.
According to The Weather Channel’s met team, this wet spell will be created by a cyclonic circulation located over Kerala and a north-south trough running along the eastern side of South India, from East Maharashtra to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
As per local reports, heavy downpours lashed the high ranges of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts in north Kerala on Saturday (August 27), thereby triggering floods and landslides in the region. Flash floods also erupted in Seminari Kavala and Vilangad rivers on the day, while the Olippuzha river remains in spate.
A woman killed and four are missing after a house swept away in a landslide in Idukki district.
Five members of rubber tapper's family has been killed in a landslide struck near Thodupuzha in Idukki district following extremely heavy rain.
Kerala has recorded 477.5 mm precipitation so far this August, thereby marking a 16% excess for the month.
