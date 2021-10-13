The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects heavy rains to lash Kerala for the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

There are chances to get very heavy rain in some districts up to 20 cm, said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram).

The official said that there are chances for strong wind and rough sea. "Warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days."

Recently, the weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13. The MeT department also said that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala from October 11 to 13.

Orange and yellow alerts indicate very high and high intensity of rainfall, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, during the wee hours before dawn, two children lost their lives in Malappuram due to the rains after a nearby under construction house collapsed onto their residence, police said.

Though the children -- a baby girl of six months and her eight-year-old sister -- were rushed to the Kozhikode medical college-cum-hospital, their lives could not be saved.

Following the warnings and rising water levels in various dams and rivers of the state, district administrations -- like that of Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, have swung into action and began evacuating or shifting families, who were affected or those could be affected by the heavy rainfall, to relief camps.

In Thrissur, state Minister for Land Revenue K Rajan, taking note of the heavy rainfall there which was leading to rise in water level of Chalakudy river and flooding of houses near Koodappuzha, directed taking of immediate precautionary measures.

He also convened an online meeting of all the District Collectors and directed them to be prepared to combat the present weather conditions and its consequences, like floods and landslides.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that in view of various weather conditions -- like the tropical storm Kompasu in the west Pacific Ocean -- around the Indian subcontinent people are being requested to be alert and vigilant for the next two days.

Presently, there was no need to be alarmed, he added. He also said that the Collectors were asked to take precautionary measures based on the state's previous experiences due to heavy rainfall in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

With agency inputs

