Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 5 days

Following the warnings and rising water levels in various dams and rivers of the state, district administrations -- like that of Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, have swung into action and began evacuating or shifting families, who were affected or those could be affected by the heavy rainfall, to relief camps.
In Thrissur, state Minister for Land Revenue K Rajan, taking note of the heavy rainfall there which was leading to rise in water level of Chalakudy river and flooding of houses near Koodappuzha, directed taking of immediate precautionary measures.
He also convened an online meeting of all the District Collectors and directed them to be prepared to combat the present weather conditions and its consequences, like floods and landslides.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that in view of various weather conditions -- like the tropical storm Kompasu in the west Pacific Ocean -- around the Indian subcontinent people are being requested to be alert and vigilant for the next two days.
Presently, there was no need to be alarmed, he added. He also said that the Collectors were asked to take precautionary measures based on the state's previous experiences due to heavy rainfall in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
With agency inputs
