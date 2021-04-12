To tackle the rising number of coronavirus case in Kerala , a high-level meeting was chaired by the State Chief Secretary no Monday, news agency ANI reported. Following the meeting, the state has decided to recommend imposing stricter Covid-related regulations including restricting shops and hotels to function till 9 pm. Hotels and restaurants should only allow 50% of maximum seating capacity.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday said ward level committees would be strengthened to fight the surge in the cases, a PTI report said. Health Minister K K Shailaja said, "Kerala would require more vaccines than now being supplied by the Centre for the mass vaccination campaign as the current stocks would not be adequate for the purpose."

She also added that the state has urged the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to supply enough vaccines for this drive. The Minister said the aim was to 'crush the COVID-19 curve' and noted that in the earlier phase, government had delayed the peak.

"Now there is a surge in cases after the elections and we are trying to crush the curve and save more lives. The ward-level committees to fight COVID-19 will be strengthened at the grassroot level. More restrictions will be put in place. We have Public Health Centres in all panchayats and most of them have been upgraded to Family Health centres," she told reporters.

She also added that the ward members, panchayat presidents, the chief of PHCs would all work together to tackle COVID-19.

Kerala on Sunday reported 6,986 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The southern state has also reported 16 deaths due to the viral disease in the same time span, as per the state health bulletin. The state also reported a total of 2,358 recoveries. The active case load in the state stands at 44,389. The total recoveries have reached 11,17,700 and the cumulative death toll has been reported at 4,783.

As per the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 per cent of the new infections.

It also said, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22% of the total active caseload of the country.

India's daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

