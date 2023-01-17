Kerala imposes fresh restrictions amid Covid scare | 5 points1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Kerala government asserted that there is no need to panic, rather the fresh notification should be considered only a precaution.
Kerala government has announced new coronavirus restrictions with mandatory masks in all public places, workplaces and gatherings amid current Covid-19 scare. The order was issued by the principal secretary Tinku Biswal.