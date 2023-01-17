Kerala government has announced new coronavirus restrictions with mandatory masks in all public places, workplaces and gatherings amid current Covid-19 scare. The order was issued by the principal secretary Tinku Biswal.

The state government asserted that there is no need to panic, rather the fresh notification should be considered only a precaution, the order read.

Covid-19: Here are new restrictions in five points

1) The Kerala government has issued orders making face masks mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.

2) It has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

3) The government also directed shops, theatres and organizers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitizers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.

4) The new Covid restrictions shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023.

5) Currently, Kerala has more than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases, according to data updated on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Meanwhile, India has recorded lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since March 2020, with the country reporting 89 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. The country's cumulative tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233).

The active cases declined to 2,035 that comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections. A decrease of 84 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.05 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 percent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the data added.

(With PTI inputs)