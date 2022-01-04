Kerala government on Tuesday imposed new restrictions across the state in the view of rising COVID cases, fueled by the Omicron variant. The new curbs include putting a cap on the number of people attending any events. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired COVID-19 evaluation meeting that decided on the new curbs.

As per the new directive, as many as 75 people can attend marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in a closed room. While, the number of people who can attend such functions in open areas have been limited to 150.

"The testing for symptomatic people who come from other countries will be strengthened. Currently, there are 181 Omicron cases in the state," the chief minister office said in a release.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also asked the officials to expedite action on applications for financial assistance to those families that suffered COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 3,640 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 52,58,614.

As per the bulletin, 2,363 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 51,89,100. 30 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 80 per cent of people in Kerala have received COVID-19 vaccination. It also said two per cent of the 15.43 lakh students in the state also received inoculation.

