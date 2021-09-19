Six years ago, Sister Lissy Chakkalakkal, who is the Principal of 'Our Ladies Convent Girls School' in Thoppumpady at Kochi realised that one of her Class 8 students was homeless. The student had lost her father who was a mason and the family had no home. Then Sister Lissy along with another teacher Lilly Paul took the initiative to build a house for the miserable student. The two teachers together raised funds and built a 600 sq ft house. However, their noble cause did not stop there. It was the beginning of an initiative to provide housing for those who need it the most.

Subsequently, both the teachers decided to start the House Challenging Project during the school's Platinum Jubilee celebration held in the year 2014. Now, they have built 150 houses for the homeless over the span of six years.

According to news agency ANI, each house costs between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh which have been built on one cent or two cent plots. The houses are handed over after tiling and ensuring a good design.

Around 80 students of the school got home through this initiative. The teachers said that priority was given to homeless families with women, children, widows and ailing members.

"A donor named Ranjan Varghese, who donated 70 cents land -- the largest donation we have received and constructed 12 houses at Vypin. If people have a culture of sharing then we can achieve our dream of making a homeless-free society," Sister Lissy Chakkalakkal said.

The sister added that people also started donating lands for constructing houses. "Initially, we were constructing houses for families who have land. Now, there are people who are donating lands for the construction of houses," she added.

