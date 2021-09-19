Kerala: In a span of 5 years, two teachers have built 150 houses for homeless

Six years ago, Sister Lissy Chakkalakkal, who is the Principal of 'Our Ladies Convent Girls School' in Thoppumpady at Kochi realised that one of her Class 8 students was homeless. The student had lost her father who was a mason and the family had no home. Then Sister Lissy along with another teacher Lilly Paul took the initiative to build a house for the miserable student. The two teachers together raised funds and built a 600 sq ft house. However, their noble cause did not stop there. It was the beginning of an initiative to provide housing for those who need it the most.