Kerala: Inclusion of former minister Shailaja's autobiography in university syllabus triggers row1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:23 PM IST
A recent decision of Kannur University to include 'My Life as a Comrade', the autobiography of former Kerala minister and CPM senior leader K.K. Shailaja, in the university syllabus has triggered a row
A recent decision of Kannur University to include 'My Life as a Comrade', the autobiography of former Kerala minister and CPM senior leader K.K. Shailaja, in the university syllabus has triggered a row.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message