A recent decision of Kannur University to include 'My Life as a Comrade', the autobiography of former Kerala minister and CPM senior leader K.K. Shailaja, in the university syllabus has triggered a row.

Incidentally the row erupted a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Union government was trying to teach topics of their vested interest to students. He also released a Senior Secondary Schools text book brought out by the Kerala government by including portions like Mahatma Gandhi assassination that were removed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT.)

‘My Life as a Comrade’ was included in the revised syllabus of MA English first semester under Life writing section beside the autobiographies of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar and tribal activists C K Janu.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan had earlier alleged that the higher secondary education in the state was being politicised by the CPM government. The governor Arif Mohammad Khan had raised specific allegations against Kannur University.

Shailaja was health minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government from 2016 to 2021. She had earned much goodwill for her role in the Kerala 's fight against NIPAH and Covid-19 outbreak. Though, she won the 2021 assembly election with a record margin and was considered to be a sure member in the second Pinarayi Vijayan ministry, but was excluded citing the party's policy not to give a second term for ministers.