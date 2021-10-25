India logged 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

However, the death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. This after India recorded more than 500 deaths on Sunday as Kerala on Saturday

Kerala on Sunday recorded 8,538 fresh coronavirus cases and 363 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,06,125 and toll to 28,592.

Of the 363 deaths, 71 were reported in the last few days, 211 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 81 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

on Saturday, Kerala has reconciled 399 fatalities from the previous period. Hence, the death toll is higher, officials said, adding that 65 deaths have been reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also, the recovery rate is highest since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently at 98.18 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 1.43 per cent.

The country has so far conducted over 60.07 crore tests.

Meanwhile, more than 102.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

