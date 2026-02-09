Kerala influencer Chinnu Pappu, 24, found dead at rented house, suicide suspected

A 24-year-old influencer, who boasted around two lakh followers on Instagram, allegedly died by suicide on Monday afternoon in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. The woman, identified as Reshma, was known as Chinnu Papu on social media and was a native of Adhur, according to Onmanorama.

Local media reports further said that she was found hanging at her rented residence in Choori, Uliyathadka. She was rushed to a hospital at around 2 pm, where doctors declared her dead.



According to people close to the family, Reshma had entered into a love marriage, which ended in divorce just a month before her death. The recent separation is said to have had a significant emotional impact on her. She is survived by her four-year-old child, who has since been taken into the care of Reshma’s parents at their residence in Adhur.

Those who knew her, including friends and neighbours, said she was quiet by nature and deeply committed to her work, particularly in the period following the divorce. Her sudden death has come as a shock to both her family and the wider local community.

On social media, where she was known as Chinnu Pappu, Reshma had built a following by showing rural life and culture. Her videos often revolved around everyday village activities, traditional food, lesser-known local spots in and around Kasaragod, and informal conversations in Tulu.

What was her last Instagram post? She typically uploaded content once a week. Her final Instagram post, shared six days before her death, featured a leafy vegetable commonly used in local cuisine. The video garnered nearly 6,000 likes along with numerous appreciative comments, none of which suggested the tragedy that was to follow.

As news of her death spread rapidly across social media and within the community, tributes poured in. Fellow content creator Gopikrishna, who is known for car and technology-related reels, wrote that it was difficult to accept the sudden loss of someone who appeared cheerful and smiling in her videos. Many followers echoed similar sentiments, remembering her for her composed demeanour and authentic storytelling.