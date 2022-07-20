Kerala issues guidelines for testing, treatment of monkeypox cases: 10 points2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Kerala government, in a release, issued SOP for testing, treatment and isolation of monkeypox cases.
Kerala government, in a release, issued SOP for testing, treatment and isolation of monkeypox cases.
Listen to this article
After Kerala reported two confirmed cases of monkeypox, the state government on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for isolation, testing and treatment of those infected or showing symptoms of the disease. Kerala Health Minister Veena George gave details of the SOP which are to be followed by all private and government hospitals to curb the infection.