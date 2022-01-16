The Kerala government will start Covid vaccination in schools for children aged between 15 and 18 years from January 19, according to news agency ANI.

The state government issued guidelines for the vaccination drive after a high-level meeting attended by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George.

In the meeting, the report said, it was decided that district task forces, with the help of the education department, will identify the schools where vaccination is to be conducted.

Schools with more than 500 beneficiaries will be selected as vaccination sites.

George said school authorities have to ensure waiting area, vaccination and observation room. School vaccination sessions will be linked with nearby government vaccination centres, she said.

According to the report, the school authorities have to prepare the list of students receiving vaccination in a single day and to inform the students about the timing allotted to them.

The authorities should ensure all students eligible for vaccination have completed registration in the Co-Win portal.

The Minister further informed that all security measures along with thermal scanning of students should be ensured before vaccination.

Also, children having temperature will not be given vaccine doses. After vaccinations, children will be observed for 30 minutes and the school authorities have to ensure ambulance with oxygen facility if any child faces any health issues. They will be shifted to a nearby Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) management centre for treatment.

The Covid vaccination team will consist of a medical officer from the health department, vaccinator, staff nurse and supporting staff provided by the schools. It was directed that all sessions will be conducted in compliance with protocols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December 2021 announced vaccination for children aged 15-18 years from January 3.

