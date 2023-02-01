Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to be released on bail
Siddique Kappan was supposed to be freed on January 31 after serving two years in prison for a money-laundering offence.
Siddique Kappan will now be released on bail after the Lucknow Sessions Judge issued the decision. The journalist from Kerala was incarcerated for over two years. In December 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted Kappan bail in the case brought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
