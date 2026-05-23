Kerala: Jumbo runs amok in Thrissur’s residential area, damages houses and vehicles

An elephant ran amok in a residential area of Thrissur city on Saturday morning, damaging vehicles, houses and trees and triggering panic among residents, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to police, the elephant became agitated while returning from a temple event and ran nearly two kilometres through parts of the city before entering a residential colony where senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan resides.

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The jumbo overturned and damaged several vehicles and also caused destruction to compound walls and roadside trees. Among the damaged vehicles was a car driven by a woman on her way to work.

Television visuals showed the elephant lifting the car repeatedly with its tusks before flipping it onto its side while the driver was still inside. The woman, identified as Sangeetha, later told a TV channel that local residents rescued her from the vehicle after the elephant moved away. She escaped without injuries.

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The elephant continued to remain aggressive for nearly an hour before mahouts managed to chain its hind legs. However, officials said the animal had not fully calmed down even after being restrained.

State Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said an elephant squad was immediately dispatched to the area after authorities were informed of the incident. He added that senior forest officials would supervise the situation and tranquiliser darts would be used if necessary.

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During the chaos, some photojournalists alleged that they were assaulted and their equipment damaged by certain individuals attempting to prevent photographs of the elephant from being taken.

Later, after the elephant was brought under control, Gopalakrishnan demanded that the animal should not be removed from the area until the government assured compensation for residents whose homes and vehicles were damaged.

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His remarks led to a brief argument with Kerala Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports and Registration OJ Janeesh, who reached the spot and urged that the elephant be shifted immediately to avoid further danger in the residential locality.

Janeesh assured residents that officials would assess the extent of the damage and provide compensation accordingly. Following the assurance, Gopalakrishnan said he was willing to trust the government’s promise for the time being.

"We are going to take into account the damages caused in order to provide compensation," the minister said and added that the situation should not be used as an opportunity.

According to him, the incident caused damage to five houses, three cars and seven motorcycles.

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