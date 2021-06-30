Metro services is all set to resume in Kochi from tomorrow, the Kochi Metro said on Wednesday. The company further noted, it will strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said, after 53 days of lockdown, KMRL is set to resume the metro train services from 1st July onwards strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Lockdown curbs eased in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala government last week further eased several Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, allowing more workforce in offices and reopening places of worship, although with certain precautions.

Announcing the new guidelines on last Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned people about the probable third wave of the pandemic.

Based on the positivity rate, state local bodies have been placed in four categories, marked A, B, C and D , respectively.

"The relaxations in lockdown restrictions are being allowed in the A & B Category local bodies. Full lockdown will continue to be enforced on weekends across the state", Vijayan said.

The new lockdown guidelines allow banks to function on Tuesdays and Thursdays also, but the branches will not be open for public on these days.

All government institutions and banks in Category A and B areas have been allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of their workforce and all government institutions in category C, with up to 25 per cent staff.

Kerala COVID-19 update

Kerala on Wednesday logged 13,658 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, pushing the tally to 29,24,165 and 13,235 respectively Among the new cases, 67 were health workers.

As many as 11,808 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 28,09,587 while the active cases touched 1,00,881, the State Health Department said in a bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 1,40,727 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.71 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.