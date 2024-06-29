A 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode district, Kerala, has contracted amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and serious brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated water sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, this case marks the third instance of such a near-fatal infection reported in the southern state since May. The first case involved a five-year-old girl from Malappuram who tragically passed away on May 21, followed by a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who succumbed to the infection on June 25.

The current patient, a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode, was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital on Monday for treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the doctors treating him said that the infection was identified and the treatment commenced on the same day.

“We identified the infection in tests done at our labs and informed the DMO who took preventive measures by closing down access to the pond where the child had bathed," the doctor said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The samples from the 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode suspected of having amoebic meningoencephalitis were sent to a laboratory in Puducherry for PCR testing to confirm the infection officially. The doctor overseeing the case stated that the disease carries an extremely high mortality rate of 95-100%, emphasizing that the boy remains in critical condition.

Given that this is the third reported case of infection in Kerala recently, the hospital promptly identified and initiated treatment based on established protocols. Medical experts explain that the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae enter the body through the nose via contaminated water sources, PTI reported.

In response to these cases, the Health Department issued warnings urging caution. They advised people to avoid bathing in stagnant water and diving in water bodies to minimize the risk. They also emphasized the importance of proper chlorination in theme parks and swimming pools to maintain cleanliness and prevent such infections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

