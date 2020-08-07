Ernakulam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the landslide in Kerala and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of those killed.

Kerala government has also announced that it will offer ₹5 lakh compensation for victims of Munnar landslide. Governement will bear the hospital expenses of the injured, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

At least 15 people have died in the landslide at tourism hub Munnar in Idukki district following incessant rains since Thursday. At least 16 people have been rescued so far, official estimates said, but more than 60 people are still feared trapped in the mudslide that hit a labour colony of tea estate workers.

"Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected," tweeted the Prime Minister.

"Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide," he added.

According to local residents, there were around 70 people in about 20 houses in the area when the landslide occurred early Friday.

"A 50 member strong special task force team of the Fire Force has been dispatched to Rajamalai in Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for nighttime rescue activities," tweeted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, most districts in Kerala have been receiving incessant rains since Thursday night. Floods were reported from some parts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Wayanad, forcing officials to begin evacuation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains on Friday in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad. Rains are likely to continue over the weekend, said the top weather office. A red alert has been issued in four districts— Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad— for Saturday.

All other districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will receive moderate to heavy rains and IMD has issued an orange alert for Friday and Saturday.

