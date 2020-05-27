Kerala launches BevQ app to sell liquor

"A 50 paise charge will be collected from customers by the government for back-end expenses to generate tokens. Only five people will be allowed to be in the queue at a time in front of the outlets. If someone makes a booking, he will not be able to make another booking using the same number for the next four days. The bookings will be taken from 6 am to 10 pm. Alcohol sales will be open only from 9 am to 5 pm," he added. The app will also offer an offline facility to generate an e-token by sending an SMS in a specified format to the number 8943389433.