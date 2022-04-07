Kerala lifts all Covid-19 curbs; face mask use to continue. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Meanwhile, Kerala logged 291 new cases of coronavirus and 36 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total positives to 65,35,048 and the toll to 68,264
The Kerala government on Thursday lifted all Covid-related restrictions. However, the use of face mask to continue, as per the state government.
Meanwhile, Kerala logged 291 new cases of coronavirus and 36 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total positives to 65,35,048 and the toll to 68,264.
Of the 36 deaths, one was reported today while one occurred in the last few days but was not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 34 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.
At present, there are 2,398 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 15,531 samples in the last 24 hours.