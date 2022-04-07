Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Kerala lifts all Covid-19 curbs; face mask use to continue. Details here

Kerala lifts all Covid-19 curbs; face mask use to continue. Details here

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
1 min read . 07:14 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile, Kerala logged 291 new cases of coronavirus and 36 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total positives to 65,35,048 and the toll to 68,264

The Kerala government on Thursday lifted all Covid-related restrictions. However, the use of face mask to continue, as per the state government.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 291 new cases of coronavirus and 36 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total positives to 65,35,048 and the toll to 68,264. 

Of the 36 deaths, one was reported today while one occurred in the last few days but was not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 34 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said. 

At present, there are 2,398 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 15,531 samples in the last 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, 323 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 73 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 52 and Kottayam 36.

