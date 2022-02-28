Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 64,97,204 in the state. The southern state also reported 62 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 65,223, according to a government release. Of the deaths, 3 were reported in the last 24 hours, 13 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 46 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

