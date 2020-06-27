Kerala lifts lockdown on Sundays, night curfew to continue on all days

In a fresh order on Saturday, Kerala government lifted ongoing lockdown on all Sundays until further notice. However, it also added that the night curfew, which is imposed in the state from 9 pm to 5 am in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, shall continue.

The state also clarified that the curfew will be inclusive of all Sundays, even after the lockdown has been suspended.

The state also clarified that the curfew will be inclusive of all Sundays, even after the lockdown has been suspended.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday reported 150 fresh covid-19 cases, including six Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who were on duty at an airport and three Army Defence Service Corps ( DSC) canteen staff in Kannur district. This is the eighth consecutive day where the state has registered more than a hundred cases.

Currently, Kerala has 1,846 active patients and 2,006 recovered ones so far.

In a single day's period, the state tested 5,859 samples and altogether 2,09,456 samples have been sent for testing so far, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said. So far, Kerala has registered 22 deaths.