In the coronavirus review meeting held on Tuesday, it has been decided to lift the night curfew and withdraw Sunday lockdown, announced Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

After daily cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations, Kerala had brought in night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday to check the increasing numbers.

CM Vijayan also said that classes for final year, undergraduate and postgraduate students in higher educational institutions will begin from 4 October. He said the details regarding the opening of educational institutions are being worked out and a decision on the opening of schools will be taken later.

The announcement came as Kerala reported 25,772 new cases of coronavirus and 189 fatalities today, pushing the caseload to 42,53,298 and total fatalities till date to 21,820.

On 3 September, the state had reported 29,322 cases after reporting over 30,000 cases for several days and since then the numbers have gradually declined.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has also declined after it reached nearly 20% several days ago. On Tuesday, the TPR was found to be 15.87% after testing 1,62,428 samples in a span of 24 hours. With this, 3,26,70,564 samples have been tested till now.

The bulletin also said that since Monday, 27,320 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 39,93,877 and the number of active cases to 2,37,045.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 3,194 cases followed by Malappuram (2,952), Kozhikode (2,669), Thrissur (2,557), Kollam (2,548), Palakkad (2,332), Kottayam (1,814), Thiruvananthapuram (1,686), Kannur (1,649), Alappuzha (1,435), Pathanamthitta (1,016) and Idukki (925).

Of the new cases,125 were health workers, 133 from outside the state and 24,253 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,261 cases.

Currently, there are 6,18,684 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,85,749 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,935 in hospitals.

At 33.1 million, India has reported the most number of coronavirus cases after the United States, with 441,042 deaths. It has administered 698.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses - at least one dose in 57% of its 944 million adults and two doses in 17%.

