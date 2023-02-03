Kerala: Liquor, fuel to become costly as social security cess levied
- The cess would be levied at the rate of ₹40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above ₹1,000
Prices of petrol, diesel, and liquor are to go up in Kerala as the state government has imposed Social Security Cess on their sales to mobilise additional revenue in the state budget.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×