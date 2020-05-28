Kerala liquor shops, bars opened for delivery. How to book slots on 'Bev Q' app

Liquor shops in Kerala on reopened on Thursday, but the Kerala govt's decision to open liquor stores after a gap of over two months got mixed response from the Keralites. Only a few lucky ones who were able to download the new 'Bev Q' app and came with a QR code got their favourite brand.

Over two lakh people downloaded and registered in BevQ, an Android application within hours after it went live on Google play store

BevQ is an app for the virtual queue system which was introduced by the state government to control the crowds in front of the liquor shops in Kerala amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Contrary to expectations that there would be a big rush before the liquor vends, at no place was there a crowd.

The police also was in large numbers in front of the vends and in most places barricades were set up.

On an average a shop can serve around 400 customers on a day and the maximum quantity one token can avail is three litres.

But there were many who arrived at their favourite outlet, like what they used to do till these closed down as part of the Covid-19 lockdown norms, more than two months back.

"I just tried to book using the app. I could do it in a few minutes and got the time for now. I just wanted to see if it would work and it worked and I have got a bottle," said a young man, who was one of the first to get a bottle in the state capital district.

But not all were lucky.

"I have been waiting in front of this shop from where I normally source my stuff. But things are not that rosy, as they say I have to book through my mobile phone for a token. How can I do that, as I don't have a mobile. I have the required money for my brand. I will wait and see what happens, may be seeing my plight, the staff will give me one bottle," said a 75-year-old man waiting in front of a liquor vend in the state capital.

Bev Q app: Here's how to get a token

The application can be registered with name and pin code, as it sends an OTP for verification purposes. After that, a customer has to make the choice of wine or liquor. The App gives the detail of the shop along with the time slot allotted and a QR code.

A customer has to go to the allotted liquor shop and produce the e-token which will be scanned in the liquor outlets prior to the selling of liquor. Bars are also allowed to sell the liquor as a parcel through the counters following the same system.

Also, an SMS facility to the book has been introduced for those who are not using smartphones. The booking can be done from 6 AM to 10 PM and liquor sales are allowed from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Liquor shop rules in Kerala

No vends will be opened in containment zones.

Following the social distancing norms, only five people are allowed in front of the counter at a time.

Meanwhile, police have made it clear that cases will be slapped against those who enter liquor shops without the mandatory App generated token

Provides huge revenue to the state

Sale of liquor and beer is one of the biggest revenue earners in Kerala. In the last fiscal, the southern state garnered ₹14,504.67 crore on this count.

An earlier study conducted in Kerala revealed that around 32.9 lakh people - 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women - out of the state's 3.34 crore population consume liquor. Around five lakh people consume liquor daily. Of these, 83,851 people, including 1,043 women, are addicted to alcohol.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via