Kerala liquor shops, bars opened for delivery. How to book slots on 'Bev Q' app

"I have been waiting in front of this shop from where I normally source my stuff. But things are not that rosy, as they say I have to book through my mobile phone for a token. How can I do that, as I don't have a mobile. I have the required money for my brand. I will wait and see what happens, may be seeing my plight, the staff will give me one bottle," said a 75-year-old man waiting in front of a liquor vend in the state capital.