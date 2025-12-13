Kerala local body election results 2025 Live Updates: Thiruvananthapuram counting shows nail-biting race

Kerala local body election results 2025 live updates: Major political fronts, parties, and voters across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the 2025 local body elections, as counting began at 8 a.m. on Saturday for votes cast in two phases earlier this week.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the complete results are likely to be announced by Saturday afternoon. Live updates are available on the SEC’s official “Trend” website.

Initial trends shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) showed the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF and the NDA leading in various grama panchayat, block panchayat, municipality and corporation wards, PTI reported.

Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

There were some issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over giving entry to booth agents and candidates.

The Hindu further noted that counting is conducted only after confirming that the seals and tags on the EVM control units are intact, in line with SEC guidelines and in the presence of candidates or their authorised counting and election agents.

