Kerala local body polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

The local body polls were h xxeld in three phases in Kerala. 78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase, it was 72.67 per cent. Ahead of the result announcement, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in Malappuram and some areas of Kozhikode and Kasargod districts to maintain law and order and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.