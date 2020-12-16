Kerala local body polls UPDATES: Counting starts, transitional fronts confident

Section 144 has been in place in northern Malappuram and in some pockets of neighbouring Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts ahead of the announcement of the poll results. This time, the civic body polls have gained comparatively more significance as its result is generally considered to reflect the political mindset of the southern state which would go to assembly polls after some months. So, despite COIVD-19 protocols and restrictions, the state witnessed a fierce campaign in which everything right from the national politics to state issues became a campaign tool.