Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the lockdown strategy in the state will change after June 16. Depending on the COVID situation, he said, restrictions will be imposed region-wise. "It will be implemented by local bodies. Further details about it will be declared tomorrow," the chief minister announced.

Today, Kerala reported 7,719 new COVID cases, 16,743 recoveries and 161 deaths. With this, there are 1,13,817 active cases in the state. A total of 26,10,368 patients have recovered and 11,342 have died, the chief minister said in his daily Covid bulletin.

Last week, the Kerala government announced additional enhanced stringent on June 12 and 13 to stem the Covid cases in the state. On Saturday and Sunday, takeaway parcels were not allowed from hotels. However, home delivery of food was permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms were also permitted on these two dates.

Kerala is under lockdown till 16 June. Earlier, the CMO said that government offices and public sector undertakings would be functioning with 50 per cent staff from June 17.

Among the worst hit by Covid, the southern state has been under lockdown since May 8. The government had earlier extended the statewide shutdown thrice--on May 16, May 23 and May 31 after reviewing the situation.

