Home >News >India >Kerala lockdown extended till 23 May amid high Covid positivity rate. Details here

Kerala lockdown extended till 23 May amid high Covid positivity rate. Details here

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is high, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced the lockdown in the state will be extended by one more week till 23 May as the positivity rate remains high. Earlier the lockdown in the state was to end on 16 May.

He also announced that "Triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is high."

The state went into complete lockdown from 8 May in which to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic

The state government decided to impose a complete shut as the weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.

As lockdown is in place, only essential services are exempted and people are strictly warned against coming out in public places or travel unnecessarily.

Police intensified patrolling in every nook and cranny of the state since morning to ensure that nobody is venturing out without any valid reason.

According to police sources, an online pass system would come into force by this evening for those who have to go out for urgent needs.

With this, people can travel for emergency purposes by obtaining pass from the police, they said.

All borders are under the strict surveillance of the police and only freight vehicles and those having permission from the authorities concerned are permitted through check- posts, police added.

As per the official guidelines, banks, insurance, financial services, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI and cooperative credit societies shall function only on alternate days during lockdown -Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Anyone violating the lockdown guidelines would invite punished under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act-2005,Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance-2021 and other relevant laws in force, police added.

