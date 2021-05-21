In order to check the massive rise in coronavirus cases in Kerala , the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till 30 May, news agency ANI reported. The triple lockdown will be withdrawn from three districts while it would continue in one district.

The chief minister said, the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active case load have come down.

However, triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue.

The triple lockdown was imposed in four Kerala districts, reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, earlier this month. The lockdown was announced to be remain in force till May 23. The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts were sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus.

As per the notification released then, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries stays open on alternate days. However, all shops closes, including for home delivery purposes by 2 pm.

Banks, insurance and financial services functions with minimal staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm.

The order further stated that restaurants and hotels are allowed to function from 7 am to 7.30 pm with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away/parcels are alloed.

Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life- saving equipment, hospitals and other clinical establishments are functional on all days.

Govt provides free food kits to migrant labourers

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday has extended a helping hand to migrant labourers in by distributing over 70,000 free food kits to them.

The officials under state Department of Labour were busy identifying deserving beneficiaries among the'guest workers', how migrant workers are called in the state, and providing them the food kits, which comprises essential provision.

The Left government had decided to extend free food kits to migrant workers also along with the state people considering their plight due to the pandemic and lockdown.

As per the state health bulletin, as many as 29,673 new COVID19 cases, 41,032 recoveries and 142 deaths were recorded today. With this, the total recoveries stand at 19,79,919 and the death toll touched 6,994.

Currently, the active number of cases in the state is 3,06,346. A total of 1,33,558 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

