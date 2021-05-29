Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday informed that the statewide lockdown has been extended till 9 June in order to contain the coronavirus surge in the state.

"Although prevalence of the disease is declining significantly in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove restrictions. The lockdown will continue in all districts from May 31 to June 9," the chief minister said.

In the official statement, the government noted, restrictions in the form of lockdown has been implemented in the State from 8 May to 30 May to contain COVID-19 surge. Based on further assessment of the situation, it is found necessary to extend the lockdown further up to 9 June.

The order comes on the day the state reported 23,513 new COVID-19 cases, 28,100 recoveries, and 198 deaths in the span of 24 hours. The active cases in the state currently stands at 2,33,034.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

Industrial establishments and production centres (including cashew, coin and printing) can function with minimum staff not exceeding 50% of the staff strength. Establishments. shops selling raw materials for the industries, including packing materials, can function upto 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with minimum staff. KSRTC is allowed to operate minimum buses in industrial areas as per recruitment. Banks and other financial institutions can function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays up to 5 pm. 1st 3rd, 5th and 8th June-2021 will be holidays to hank, and financial institutions under Negotiable Instruments Act-1881. Clearing houses of member banks can function on all days. Textiles, footwear shops and jewelleries are allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with minimum staff, in view of marriages. Shops selling students' study materials including books can function from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with minimum staff Takeaway parcel sale of toddy is allowed R D Collection agents of National Savings Scheme are allowed to remit their collections once in a week. They are allowed to travel on every Monday for this purpose. All establishments., shops, etc. shall function emoting sect COVID protocols

(With inputs from agencies)

