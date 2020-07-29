Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will continue to be in lockdown with certain relaxations in non-containment wards from midnight of July 28 until further orders. Kerala reported its highest single day spike of 1,167 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 20,894 while the death toll climbed to 67 with four more fatalities on Tuesday.

Here is what will remain open and closed during the lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram:

1) All shops may remain open from 7 am to 7 pm after adhering to COVID 19 protocol, the order read.

2) All shops shall keep a time slot from 4 pm to 6 pm dedicated only to senior citizens, it further read.

3) All offices of the Government of India and Government of Kerala are permitted to be opened with maximum one-third of the staff. All necessary arrangements for the same shall be ensured by the Head of the office.

4) All meetings shall be convened through an online platform as far as possible.

5) All essential offices including Government press shall be functional.

6) Hotels and Restaurants may function for parcel services from taking away counters. No in house dining is permitted.

7)Home delivery is permitted in the non-containment zone.

8) Public Transport ( including taxis and autorickshaws) is allowed with 50 per cent carriage capacity in non-containment zones.

9) However, Hypermarkets, Malls, salons, spas and beauty parlours shall not be opened until further orders.

10) All Congested market places shall be allowed to function with strict entry-exit protocols.

