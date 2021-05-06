In a bid to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government on Thursday released a fresh set of guidelines ahead of the 8-day complete statewide lockdown.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a lockdown from 8 May to 16 May to fight the surge in Covid-19 cases. "The entire state of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong second wave of COVID-19," Vijayan said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the CMO Kerala wrote, "The CM requested the public to adhere to the guidelines issued regarding the lockdown. He assured the availability of essential articles/services and requested everyone's cooperation in curbing the spread of Covid-19."

Kerala lockdown guidelines:

Offices of Government of India, its autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed.

Exceptions: Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury, Public Utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), Disaster Management, Power Generation and transmission units, Postal department and post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early warning Agencies, Food Corporation of India, Indian Meteorological Department, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Central Water Commission, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (MPCS and EWDS works), Airport Authority of India, Airport, Seaport, Railways.

2. Offices of the Government of Kerala, its autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed.

Exceptions:

i. Health, Ayush, Revenue, LSGD, Food and Civil Supplies, Industries, Labour, Zoo, Kerala IT mission, Irrigation, Veterinary services, Social Justice Institutions, Printing, Insurance Medical Services.

ii. Police, Excise, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire & emergency Services, Disaster Management, Forest and prisons

iii. District Collectorate and Treasury

iv. Electricity, Water Resources, Sanitation

All the above departments except those involved in Covid management shall minimise the staff requirements.

3. Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para medical staff, other hospital services be permitted.

4. Agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities shall be permitted with minimum movement of persons. Procurement and marketing of perishable agricultural commodities shall be permitted.

5. Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

Exceptions:

i. Shops including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. All shops shall be closed by 7:30 PM

(except those relating to clause 3 above)

ii. Banks, insurance and financial services from 10 AM to 1 PM only for public with minimal staff upto 2 PM.

iii. Print and electronic media

iv. Cable service and DTH

v. Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services

vi. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e commerce and home delivery.

vii. Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

viii. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

ix. Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

x. Cold storage and warehousing services

xi. Private Security services

xii. Supply of hygiene materials

xiii. Private establishments involved in the production and supply of equipment required to contain COVID-19 including masks, sanitizers, drugs, personal protective equipment’s (PPE) etc.

xiv. Co-operative credit societies.

xv. E-commerce, courier including the vehicles for this purpose.

xvi. Repair services of essential equipments including vehicles.

xvii. Toll booths, Marine fishing, Inland fisheries and aquaculture

xviii. Palliative care services

5. Industrial establishments will remain closed.

Exceptions

i. Manufacturing units of essential commodities

ii. Production units which require continuous process 24*7.

iii. Units manufacturing medical supplies including medical Oxygen cylinders or cylinders or industrial gas cylinders, Units converting industrial gas cylinders in to medical oxygen cylinders.

iv. Manufacturing units involved in exports to other countries.

6. All roadways and water ways transport services will remain suspended. Air and rail services (Except Metro) will remain operational.

Exceptions:

i. Goods transport will continue.

ii. Fire, Law and order and emergency services.

iii. Use of taxis and auto rickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations (with proof of ticket).

iv. Plying of private vehicles shall be allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other activities permitted under this order

v. Private vehicles for persons travelling for vaccination against COVID-19 (showing their vaccination registration), movement of persons from other states /countries to destination from railway station and airport (with proof of ticket)

vi. Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on Covid19 Jagratha portal is mandatory.

7. Hospitality services to remain suspended.

Exceptions:

i. Hotels, Home stays lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and person stranded due to lock down, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew

ii. Establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities.

8. All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

9. All places of worship shall be closed for public.

10.All social /political /sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings shall be barred.

11.In case of funeral congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted.

Details may be registered in the covid19 jagratha portal.

12. In case of pre fixed marriages not more than 20 persons can be permitted with strict social distancing protocol. Advance intimation to the nearest Police station shall be given and details shall be entered in the covid19 jagratha portal.

13.Movement of volunteers connected with the COVID-19 activities shall be permitted.

14.Technicians (On call electrical and plumbing services) shall be permitted.

15.Pre-monsoon preparedness works, including cleaning works, shall be permitted.

16.Movement of House helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons shall be permitted.

17. Construction and maintenance works shall be permitted. MGNREGA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works with groups upto 5 persons maintaining Covid protocols shall be permitted. Transportation of workers to the site adhering to Covid protocols will also be permitted. However, such transportation may be minimised.

18.Wherever exceptions to the above containment measures have been allowed, the organisation/employers must ensure necessary precautions against COVID-19 virus, as well as physical distancing measures as advised by the Health department from time to time.

19. In order to implement these measures, the District Collectors will deploy Sectorial Magistrates and Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction. All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commander.

20.All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people but not to that of essential goods.

21.The Incident Commanders will in particular ensure that all the efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and materials for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure shall continue without any hindrance.

