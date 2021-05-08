Kerala lockdown guidelines: With an aim to stop Covid-19 pandemic spread further, the Kerala Government imposed state-wide lockdown today. The Kerala lockdown became effective from 6 AM today and it will continue till 16th May. The decision to impose lockdown in Kerala was taken on 6th May when the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced about it from his official twitter handle.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala is among the ten states that reported 71.81 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state registered 42,464 new cases yesterday, said the ministry.

However, as per the Kerala lockdown guidelines there would be some exceptions on whom the lockdown won’t be applicable subject to fulfillment of the criteria of what’s allowed and what not allowed under the guideline.

Here is full list of the Kerala lockdown guidelines and its exceptions:

1] All the government, its autonomous and subordinate offices including corporations will remain closed throughout the lockdown but this won’t be applicable on public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury, Disaster Management, Power manufacturer and transmission plants, Postal department and post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early warning Agencies, Food Corporation of India, Indian Meteorological Department, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Central Water Commission, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (MPCS and EWDS works), Airport Authority of India, Airport, Seaport, and Railways.

2] All Kerala government its autonomous and subordinate offices including corporations will remain closed throughout the lockdown but this won’t be applicable on the following:

a) Ayush, health, revenue, food and civil supplies, LSGD, industries, zoo, labour, Kerala IT mission, veterinary services, irrigation, institutions for social justice, insurance, printing, and medical services;

b) District collectorate and treasury;

c) Sanitation, water resource and electricity department;

d) Police, home guards, excise, civil defence, disaster management, fire & emergency services and forest and prisons.

3] All hospitals and allied establishments like including manufacturing and distribution establishments, chemists and drug stores will remain open during the lockdown. Dispensaries, healthcare centers and allied units are also allowed to remain open during the lockdown.

4] Agro and allied activities like fishery, horticulture, plantation and animal husbandry related activities are also permitted during lockdown.

5] All commercial and private activities will remain closed. However, there are some exceptions that are as follows:

a) Ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries will remain open.

b) Banking, financial and insurance services will remain open from 10 AM to 1 PM for general public with minimum staff up to 2 PM.

c) Print and electronic media.

d) DTH and cable service.

e) Telecom, broadcasting, internet services, cable services, IT and IT enabled services.

f) Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e commerce and home delivery.

g) Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

h) Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

i) Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

j) Cold storage and warehousing services.

k) Private Security services.

l) Supply of hygiene materials

m) Private establishments involved in the production and supply of equipment required to contain COVID-19 including masks, sanitizers, drugs, personal protective equipment’s (PPE) etc.

n) Co-operative credit societies.

o) E-commerce, courier including the vehicles for this purpose.

p) Repair services of essential equipments including vehicles.

q)Toll booths, Marine fishing, Inland fisheries and aquaculture

r) Palliative care services

5. Industrial establishments will remain closed except:

a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

b) Production units which require continuous process 24x7.

c) Units manufacturing medical supplies including medical Oxygen cylinders or cylinders or industrial gas cylinders, Units converting industrial gas cylinders in to medical oxygen cylinders.

d) Manufacturing units involved in exports to other countries.

6] All roadways and water ways transport services will remain suspended. Air and rail services (Except Metro) will remain operational with the following exceptions:

a) Goods transport will continue.

b) Fire, Law and order and emergency services.

c) Use of taxis and auto rickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations (with proof of ticket).

d) Plying of private vehicles shall be allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other activities permitted under this order

e) Private vehicles for persons travelling for vaccination against COVID-19 (showing their vaccination registration), movement of persons from other states /countries to destination from railway station and airport (with proof of ticket)

f) Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on Covid19 Jagratha portal is mandatory.

7] Hospitality services to remain suspended with the following exceptions:

a) Hotels, Home stays lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and person stranded due to lock down, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

b) Establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities.

8] All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

9] All places of worship shall be closed for public.

10] All social /political /sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings shall be barred.

11] In case of funeral congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted. Details may be registered in the covid19 jagratha portal.

12] In case of pre fixed marriages not more than 20 persons can be permitted with strict social distancing protocol. Advance intimation to the nearest Police station shall be given and details shall be entered in the covid19 jagratha portal.

13] Movement of volunteers connected with the COVID-19 activities shall be permitted.

14] Technicians (On call electrical and plumbing services) shall be permitted.

15] Pre-monsoon preparedness works, including cleaning works, shall be permitted.

16] Movement of House helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons shall be permitted.

17] Construction and maintenance works shall be permitted. MGNREGA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works with groups upto 5 persons maintaining Covid protocols shall be permitted. Transportation of workers to the site adhering to Covid protocols will also be permitted. However, such transportation may be minimised.

18] Wherever exceptions to the above containment measures have been allowed, the organisation/employers must ensure necessary precautions against COVID-19 virus, as well as physical distancing measures as advised by the Health department from time to time.

19] In order to implement these measures, the District Collectors will deploy Sectorial Magistrates and Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction. All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commander.

20] All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people but not to that of essential goods.

21] The Incident Commanders will in particular ensure that all the efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and materials for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure shall continue without any hindrance.

