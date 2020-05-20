The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) today started its bus and water services. The state government has cleared the operation of only intra district services, which is available between 7 to 11 am and then again from 4 pm to 7 pm.

"In accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Order dt: 17th May, 2020 and as per the advisory of State Government, KSRTC will commence its bus services with effect from 19th May, 2020 duly following the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which include Social Distancing, Compulsory Wearing of Masks," KSRTC stated on its website.

The move is line with the state government order easing restrictions during the lockdown 4.0 which will end on May 31

Bus service begins in Kerala: Key things to know:

-There will be no increase in passenger bus fare.

- Buses will not be operated in Containment zone.

-Passengers will be allowed to travel with face mask only.

-Social distancing has to be maintained in Bus stations and also buses

-Maximum of 30 passengers will be allowed to travel in the bus.

-Passengers will be allowed to board the bus only at Bus stations.

- The corporation will not operate any air-conditioned buses.

-The KSRTC will not operate buses on Sundays.

-Advance tickets can be booked at www. ksrtc.in

-Please carry your own food, water and other esential items

Destination

Bengaluru-Mangaluru, Mangaluru-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Kundapura, Kundapura-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hosapete, Hosapete-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Ballari, Ballari-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Karwar, Bengaluru-Hubballi, Bengaluru-Sirsi, Bengaluru-Raichur, Bengaluru-Belagavi, Bengaluru-Dharward.

Online booking

Tickets can be booked through KSRTC booking Counters, authorized franchises Booking Counters, Online and Mobile booking, 30 days in advance. For more information log on to http://ksrtc.in. Call centre number : 9449596666

According to the KSRTC today around 1,850 buses will be on the roads across the state.

However, the private sector has opposed the 50 per cent increase in the fare. They have decided not be operate and hence the private buses continue to be off.

-With agency inputs

