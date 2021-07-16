The lockdown restrictions in Kerala will be relaxed on 18, 19, and 20 July due to Eid-ul-Azha ( Bakrid ) Eid, which may be observed on 20 or 21 July, depending on the moon sight.

Apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B, and C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy and jewellery shops till 8 pm, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office has said.

Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal" will be celebrated in Kerala this year on 21 July, Islamic associations have said. The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.

The announcement was made jointly by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal and other senior clerics, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday recorded 13,773 new cases of coronavirus pushing the total infection count to 31,17,083 while the number of people who have succumbed to the virus rose to 15,025 with 87 more deaths.

As many as 12,370 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29.82 lakh and the number of active cases in the state to 1,19,022, a state government release said.

In a span of 24 hours, 1,25,742 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.95%. So far, 2.49 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 1867 cases, Kozhikode1674, Ernakulam 1517, Thrissur 1390 and Kollam 1100.

Of the new cases, 57 are health workers, 56 had come from outside the state and 13,043 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 617 cases, the release said.

There are currently 3,95,560 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,70,675 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,885 in hospitals.

