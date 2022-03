The Kerala Health department on Friday reported that the state had logged 1,175 new Covid-19 cases. The state had also seen 2 Covid- related deaths in the past twenty four hours.

Friday's addition took the total number of active cases in the state to 10,511.

The total Covid case tally in the state now stands at 65,19,125 and the total death toll stands at 66,691 with Friday's addition, according to the health bulletin.

Kerala on Thursday had recorded 1,426 new Covid-19 infections and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Covid cases in India

India on Friday recorded a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as well as the number of Covid-19 deaths. India's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 4,194, taking the Covid-19 tally up to 42.98 million, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The daily Covid-19 deaths rose by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll up to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data further revealed.

With a single-day rise of 4,184 infections and 104 fatalities, India's Covid-19 tally of cases has been pushed to 4,29,80,067 and the death toll to 5,15,459, the government data said.

