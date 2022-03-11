Kerala logs 1,175 new Covid-19 cases, active case tally at 10,511

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total Covid case tally in the state now stands at 65,19,125 and the total death toll stands at 66,691 with Friday's addition, according to the health bulletin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The total Covid case tally in the state now stands at 65,19,125 and the total death toll stands at 66,691 with Friday's addition, according to the health bulletin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kerala on Thursday had recorded 1,426 new Covid-19 infections and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Kerala on Thursday had recorded 1,426 new Covid-19 infections and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Covid cases in India
Covid cases in India
India on Friday recorded a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as well as the number of Covid-19 deaths. India's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 4,194, taking the Covid-19 tally up to 42.98 million, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The daily Covid-19 deaths rose by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll up to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data further revealed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India on Friday recorded a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as well as the number of Covid-19 deaths. India's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 4,194, taking the Covid-19 tally up to 42.98 million, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The daily Covid-19 deaths rose by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll up to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data further revealed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With a single-day rise of 4,184 infections and 104 fatalities, India's Covid-19 tally of cases has been pushed to 4,29,80,067 and the death toll to 5,15,459, the government data said.