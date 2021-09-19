Kerala registered 19,653 fresh coronavirus cases taking active tally to 1,73,631, the state health bulletin said. Meanwhile, with 152 deaths today, the death toll touched 23,591.

The test positivity rate in the state is 17.34%.

Meanwhile, 26,711 people recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the total to 43,10,674.

The day before, 1,13,295 samples were tested.

Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,810 cases followed by Thrissur (2,620), Thiruvananthapuram (2,105), Kozhikode (1,957), Palakkad (1,593), Kollam (1,392), Malappuram (1,387), Kottayam (1,288) and Alappuzha (1,270), it said. Of the new cases, 84 were health workers, 105 from outside the State and 18,657 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 807 cases.

There are currently 5,12,854 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,87,587 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,267 in hospitals.

On Saturday, 19,352 infections, and 143 deaths were recorded in the state.

