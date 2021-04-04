With 2,802 people being tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Kerala today, the active tally touched 27,893. Meanwhile, the state also recorded 10 deaths and 2173 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. On Saturday, the state had reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths pushing the caseload to 11,32,431 and death toll to 4,658.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry pointed out, twelve states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509 , according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54% of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The health ministry said, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41% of the total active cases in the country.

It further stated eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96% of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases. India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)





